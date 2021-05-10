Today’s Spanish Papers: VAR continues to dominate La Liga as Barcelona look for title race advantage

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

LA LIGA: The Handball Theme in Football - Across the five major leagues across Europe, La Liga has the highest rate of penalties awarded for handball with referees calling for more assistance from VAR.

LA LIGA: Black Hand - Real Madrid are considering an appeal against the referee in their last game ahead of the final three matches of the season. Atletico Madrid have the advantage in the title race with a two point lead over Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the run in.