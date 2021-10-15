Today’s Spanish Papers: UEFA to study Mbappe’s goal, Real Madrid eye Lewandowski and Pogba and Barcelona chase Sterling

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

UEFA: UEFA will study Mbappe's goal with the intention to change the rule.....we lost the battle, but we will win the war - UEFA have confirmed they will look into the controversial winning goal from Kylian Mbappe in France's 2-1 UEFA Nations League final win over Spain after huge criticism over the newly interpreted offside rule.

REAL MADRID: Lewandowski prefers Madrid - Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski will ask to leave Bayern Munich with the intention of prioritising a move to Real Madrid. The current Ballon d'Or favourite is under contract in Bavaria until 2023.