Today’s Spanish Papers: Thomas Partey joins Arsenal, Lucas Torreira arrives at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona miss key transfer targets

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Ansu Beats Records - Spanish international star Ansu Fati is on the same path as Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Famous scout Jose Pinguniha discovered both players as children, and believes Fati can emulate Ronaldo. Fati also has a Portuguese connection after they attempted to convince him to represent Fernando Santos' side before opting for Spain.

REAL MADRID: Madrid return to 1980 - For the first time in 40 years, Real Madrid have ended the summer transfer window without making any transfers. Andriy Lunin, Alvaro Odriozola and Martin Odegaard have all returned to the club following loan spells in 2019-20. ATLETICO MADRID: Arsenal compete the signing of Thomas Partey after paying his release clause from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira arriving from the Premier League side.