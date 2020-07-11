Today’s Spanish Papers: Thibaut Courtois closes in on Zamora Trophy and Barcelona stay in the title race

Sunday’s Front Page Headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English!!

REAL MADRID: Royal Modric - The Croatian international has been crucial in Real Madrid's push for the La Liga title. Zinedine Zidane has recalled him to the side for their end of season, and he could clinch his second league title in the coming weeks. BARCELONA: Quique Setien's side hold on in the La Liga title race with a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid.

REAL MADRID: The Bolt Of La Liga - Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois is in line to win the Zamora Trophy after keeping 18 La Liga clean sheets in 2019-20. The Belgian international will become the first Real Madrid keeper to win it since Iker Casillas in 2008.