Today’s Spanish Papers: The European Super League fall out continues as Florentino Perez backs the move

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE: Clamour against the Super League - The plans for the new breakaway league have been met with widespread opposition. Barcelona are confident the move will provide them with some much needed economic salvation but Bayern Munich has declined to join.

EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE: Football Is Broken - UEFA confirm they will now allow players or teams from the proposed European Super League to compete in any of their competitions as new plans for the 2024 Champions League are confirmed. Government across Europe have condemned the plans but league president Florentino Perez claims it is needed to save football.