Today’s Spanish Papers: Spanish Supercopa dominates the headlines as Messi prepares to return.

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

REAL MADRID: HOPE IS CALLED ASENSIO - Marco Asensio is the best news Real Madrid have had since their poor start in La Liga this season. the Spanish international has played a key role in Zinedine Zidane's team as they aim to defend their La Liga title.

BARCELONA v ATHLETIC BILBAO: SEVILLE COMES WITH A SURPRISE - Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao are fighting to straighten this season bringing home the Supercopa final. La Blaugrana boss, Ronald Koeman, is expected to confirm Lionel Messi's participation until the last-minute decision, due to the Argentinian recent muscular injury.