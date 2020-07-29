Today’s Spanish Papers: Spanish football on maximum alert on Covid-19 and Barcelona support boss Setien

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!
Football on maximum alert - new positive cases at Sevilla, Zaragoza and Almeria add to the positive test at Real Madrid and put remaining competitions in suspense All cases quarantined - all new cases are asymptomatic, and training has been suspended, as Nantes register eight new cases Golden boot - Lazio’s Ciro Immobile the virtual winner after goal takes him to number 35 Fuenlabrada believe Spanish FA are going for them - ‘Fuenlagate’ continues Karim Benzema - “I wouldn’t change my four Champions League titles for a World Cup” Ferran Torres signs five-year deal at Man City
Covid Alarm - three clubs (Sevilla, Zaragoza, Almeria) announce new cases as playoffs and Europa League are now in the air. Fuenlabrada try to challenge, without success, the Competition Committee and say they can play Deportivo Karim Benzema - “I wouldn’t change my four Champions League titles for a World Cup” Valencia sell Ferran Torres to Man City - done deal Atleti negotiate Carrasco stay
Setien under examination - The coach knows that his future is at stake in the Champions League and he needs to do a great job in those games to continue at Barça. The Blaugrana gives him all the support and they have not yet contacted other coaches awaiting the outcome of the season. Coronavirus puts Spanish football in check - Sevilla, Zaragoza and Almería all confirm positive cases and could affect the end of competitions Luis Suárez has no intention of leaving Barça - will not listen to offers Vicente Moreno a step away from Espanyol