Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain to host 2030 World Cup with Portugal as Barcelona president Bartomeu faces no confidence vote and could resign

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English!

Friends and for the World Cup - a deserved draw for Spain, who knew how to control Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain were good but only missing a goal, Adama Traore ‘bullet’ makes his debut for Spain, and the two countries to bid for 2030 World Cup Varane returns as Varane - impressing this season Bartomeu, against the ropes - faces vote of no confidence Javi Gracia wants to leave Valencia but the club say no…for now - a deserved draw for Spain, who knew how to control Cristiano Ronaldo, Spain were good but only missing a goal, Adama Traore ‘bullet’ makes his debut for Spain, and the two countries to bid for 2030 World Cup- impressing this season- faces vote of no confidence

