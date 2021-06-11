Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain squad receive Covid-19 vaccine, Kylian Mbappe hints at PSG exit and Barcelona close in on Memphis Depay

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: The Spanish Ministry of Health have confirmed the entire Spain squad has received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination. REAL MADRID: Mbappe - 'I don't know if PSG is the best place for me'. French star Mbappe speaks out over rumours linking him with a summer move to Real Madrid.

