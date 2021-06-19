Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain slip to frustrating 1-1 Poland draw and Memphis Depay completes Barcelona move

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: We are in a good mess - Spain get caught up in another Euro 2020 draw as they battle to a 1-1 draw with Poland. Luis Enrique's side now face a crucial final group game against Slovakia next week. Alvaro Morata's first half goal was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski's equaliser with Gerard Moreno missing a penalty.

SPAIN: Red Alert - Spain fail to beat Poland and Luis Enrique's side must now win against Slovakia in midweek in order to reach the last 16. Alvaro Morata's goal was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski before Gerard Moreno missed a late penalty. Enrique claimed he expected a more dominant performance from his team in Sevilla.