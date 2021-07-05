Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain set for Euro 2020 semi final battle with Italy and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future remains uncertain

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: How fantastic is this party? Spain are aiming for a place in the Euro 2020 final as they take on arch rival Italy at Wembley Stadium.

SPAIN: Force de Spain - Spain are searching for a place in the Euro 2020 final as they take on Italy in tonight's semi final. RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo looks set to replace the injured Pablo Sarabia in the starting line up as Luis Enrique claims his side are ready for the challenge. REAL MADRID: Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of his first Real Madrid pre season training session with just 12 senior players.