Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain secure vital win against Georgia ahead of Kosovo test

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Epic Goals - Spain cruised to a straightforward win over Georgia in Badajoz. La Roja secured a 4-0 victory back on home soil ahead of their crunch trip to Kosovo in midweek. Goals from Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia secured a comfortable night for Luis Enrique's side.

