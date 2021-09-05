Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain secure vital win against Georgia ahead of Kosovo test

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
SPAIN: Oxygen for Spain - Spain park their recent problems to secure a crucial win over Georgia as they aim to put pressure on rivals Sweden in World Cup qualifying. Goals from Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia did the damage on the night as Luis Enrique's side dominated in Badajoz. The win sets Spain up perfectly for their crunch midweek trip to Kosovo.