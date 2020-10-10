Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain secure vital UEFA Nations League win over Switzerland in Madrid

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

SPAIN: Good Guys - Spain remain on top of their UEFA Nations League group with a 1-0 win at home to Switzerland. A goal for Mikel Oyarzabal secured all three points for Luis Enrique's side, with the former Barcelona midfielder masterminding a hard earned win over difficult opponents.

SPAIN: Spain Add and Go - A goal for Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal secured a 1-0 low key win for Spain over Switzerland in UEFA Nations League action. The victory moves Luis Enrique's side stay on to the top of their group with three games still to play in 2020.