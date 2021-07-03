Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain secure their Euro 2020 semi final place with Switzerland shootout win

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: YESSSSSSSSSSSSS - Two penalty shootout saves from Unai Simon secured Spain's place in the Euro 2020 semi finals after a 1-1 last eight extra time draw with Switzerland. Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal netted the decisive penalty as Spain sealed their first semi final since 2012.

SPAIN: Hands of a Saint - Spain reach the semi finals of Euro 2020 thanks to goal keeper Unai Simon. The Basque stopper kept out two Switzerland penalties as he releases his rage in the shootout in Russia and boss Luis Enrique labels him as a hero.