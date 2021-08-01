Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain secure key Olympic win and Memphis shines in Barcelona preseason action

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
SPAIN: Agony in the semis - Rafa Mir played the key role as Spain secured an Olympic win over the Ivory Coast in the last eight stage in Japan. Luis de la Fuente's side needed extra time to secure their passage into the final four where they will now face the host nation. BARCELONA: Memphis shines in Stuttgart - The Dutchman netted a fantastic goal against the German side with Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho's future both in doubt.
SPAIN: Magic Saturday in Tokyo - Two goals from Rafa Mir put La Roja into the semi finals of the 2020 Olympics in Japan.
BARCELONA: Memphis Show - Barcelona secured a 3-0 preseason win over Bundesliga side Stuttgart. New La Blaugrana star Memphis Depay made the key difference with the Dutch international netting a spectacular opener. Depay also laid on two crucial passes for the winning goals with Yusuf Demir and Riqui Puig both on target.