Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain prepare for Euro 2020 clash with Croatia and Barcelona open Jose Luis Gaya talks

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
SPAIN: Shock of the Generations - Pedri v Modric will be the key battle as Spain face Croatia in the Euro 2020 last 16 with the Real Madrid veteran up against the Barcelona teenage superstar in Copenhagen. Luis Enrique is set to start the youngest Spanish side in a tournament knockout game since 2008
SPAIN: Marcos Llorente Interview - 'We can go very far'. Atletico Madrid star Llorente claims Luis Enrique's Spain can go deep into the knockout stages of Euro 2020 this summer and he claims he his happy to continue in his new right back role if needed by Enrique.
BARCELONA: Barter for Gaya - Barcelona and Valencia will assess the viability of a possible deal for Jose Luis Gaya this summer as Ronald Koeman aims to potentially replace Jordi Alba. Wantaway pair Martin Braithwaite or Carles Alena could be included as makeweights in negotiations as Koeman looks to secure an agreement.