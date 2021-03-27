Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain prepare for crunch Georgia clash and Barcelona want Ousmane Dembele contract extension

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario As and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Luis Enrique - We Need To Fix This - Spain suffer a setback in the final training session before facing Georgia with a floodlight failure and a pitch invader. Enrique is set rotate his starting options from the 1-1 midweek draw with Greece with Bryan Gil set to start.

SPAIN: Spain prepare to face Georgia in their 2022 World Cup qualifier with no margin for error. Luis Enrique's only potential injury doubt is set to be Villarreal star Gerard Moreno with Sergio Ramos passed fit to play. PORTUGAL: Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a late winner in Portugal's 2-2 draw with Serbia with no VAR available during the World Cup qualifiers.