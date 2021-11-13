Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain on the brink of Qatar place ahead of Sweden test

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: 'Sevilla, do magic' - Spain will be looking to clinch their place at the 2022 World Cup on home soil in Sevilla. A packed Estadio de La Cartuja will roar on La Roja as Luis Enrique's need just a draw against Sweden to secure their place in Qatar.

SPAIN: 'Sevilla will give us wings' - Dani Carvajal trusts the support of the Estadio de La Cartuja will inspire Spain to edge out Sweden. Luis Enrique's side just need a point against Janne Andersson's visitors but the former Barcelona coach claims they will not play for a draw and will look to put on a spectacular performance.