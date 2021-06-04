Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain limp to 0-0 friendly draw with Portugal and Barcelona target Valencia skipper Jose Luis Gaya

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: The goal that comes back - Spain welcomed back fans at the Wanda Metropolitano with a strong performance against Portugal with a 0-0 draw in Madrid. Alvaro Morata missed the biggest chance of the night as Luis Enrique's side prepare to kick off Euro 2020 next week.

SPAIN: It just missed the goal - Spain dominated against Portugal in their Euro 2020 warm up game at the Wanda Metropolitano but they were unable to find a breakthrough in a poor 0-0 draw. Alvaro Morata hit a post in the final minutes but he will be hopeful of starting as Spain's main man in the competition itself.