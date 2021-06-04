Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain limp to 0-0 friendly draw with Portugal and Barcelona target Valencia skipper Jose Luis Gaya

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
SPAIN: The goal that comes back - Spain welcomed back fans at the Wanda Metropolitano with a strong performance against Portugal with a 0-0 draw in Madrid. Alvaro Morata missed the biggest chance of the night as Luis Enrique's side prepare to kick off Euro 2020 next week.
SPAIN: It just missed the goal - Spain dominated against Portugal in their Euro 2020 warm up game at the Wanda Metropolitano but they were unable to find a breakthrough in a poor 0-0 draw. Alvaro Morata hit a post in the final minutes but he will be hopeful of starting as Spain's main man in the competition itself.
BARCELONA: Gaya Option - Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya is the preferred option for Barcelona this summer as Ronald Koeman looks to strengthen his left back area. The Spanish international has paused his contract renewal talks at the club with Los Che willing to let him leave if they can secure an acceptable price.