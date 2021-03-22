Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain gear up to face Greece in World Cup qualifying action as Koeman’s Barcelona hit the 100-goal mark

Tuesday’s front headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Pedri Interview - 'I am play the same way as I did as a child' - The Barcelona teenage sensation is set to make his senior debut for Spain this week as Luis Enrique's side kick off the qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup.

SPAIN: Thiago Interview - 'Real Madrid are a fantastic team' - The Liverpool star speaks ahead of his side's Champions League showdown with Los Blancos next month as he looks ahead to the 'union' of youth and experience in the Spain squad on 2022 World Cup qualification duty this week.