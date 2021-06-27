Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain gear up for crucial Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Croatia

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: I Know - Spain are aiming for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter finals as they face Croatia in Copenhagen tonight but La Roja have not gone beyond the last 16 since 2012. Luis Enrique claims he has the same belief and trust in his players as he always has.

SPAIN: 'We Have To Win.....Yes, Yes, Yes' - Spain go head to head with Croatia tonight with the two sides battling for a place in the Euro 2020 quarter finals. Boss Luis Enrique claims the midfield contest will be the vital factor in deciding the result of the game.