Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain gear up for Croatia Euro 2020 last 16 clash and Barcelona linked with Jose Luis Gaya and Marcos Alonso as Jordi Alba replacements

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: And for dessert... Croatia - Spain boss Luis Enrique takes his La Roja squad out for lunch in Madrid as part of their preparations for next week's crucial Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Croatia. It is the third time the players have stepped out of their bubble for the tournament but they hope it will not be the last time.

EURO 2020: All or Nothing - The Euro 2020 last 16 kicks off this weekend as Gareth Bale and Wales face Denmark and new Real Madrid star David Alaba and Austria take on the impressive Italy.