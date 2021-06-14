Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain frustrated in Euro 2020 opener with 0-0 Sweden draw in Sevilla

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.

SPAIN: Everything is good...except for a goal - Spain turned in a controlled and dominant performance in their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden. However, Luis Enrique's side were unable to find a breakthrough and were forced to settle for a single point in Sevilla. Alvaro Morata's miss was the major talking point at full time with Luis Enrique facing growing pressure to drop him from the starting line up.

SPAIN: No Prize - Spain dominated their Euro 2020 opening game against Sweden in Sevilla. However, La Roja were unable to find a breakthrough in their 0-0 draw with visiting goal keeper Robin Olsen providing a one man barrier to Luis Enrique's team. Spain deserved to win on the night but their familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal cost them.