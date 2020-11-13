Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain face Switzerland, Modric set for Real Madrid return and Barcelona player survey

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN V SWITZERLAND: Spain defend their lead at the top of the UEFA Nations League Group A4 away in Switzerland tonight. Luis Enrique's side are currently leading rivals Germany by a point with La Roja pushing for a first ever finals spot in the competition. Alvaro Morata is set to return in No.9 role after missing the defeat to Ukraine last month.

REAL MADRID: The New Life of Modric - Following an injury to Federico Valverde and a positive Covid-19 test for Casemiro, the Croatian international looks set to start in Real Madrid's return to action against Inter Milan and Villarreal. The veteran midfielder has returned a negative test after Croatia captain Domagoj Vida tested positive.