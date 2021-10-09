Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain face France in crunch UEFA Nations League final in Milan

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN V FRANCE: We Want This Cup - Spain return to a major international final for the first time in over eight years as they aim to win the UEFA Nations League against France. Star man Ferran Torres is set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the showdown in Milan after being forced off in the semi final win over Italy.

SPAIN v FRANCE: Great Team v The Galacticos - Luis Enrique's youthful Spain side a France side filled with stars including Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema in today's showdown in the UEFA Nations League final.