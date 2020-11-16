Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain face crunch Germany clash, Luis Suarez test positive for Covid-19 and Sergio Ramos’ contract talks continue

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo in English.

SPAIN: Do Not Fail Today - Spain face a crucial UEFA Nations League showdown against Germany in Seville to try and reach next year's final. The team trust in their home form with eight wins from their last eight games since 2018. ATLETICO MADRID/BARCELONA: Luis Suarez will miss the visit of Barcelona next weekend after testing positive for Covid-19 on international duty with Uruguay. REAL MADRID: Real Madrid are relaxed on the future of skipper Sergio Ramos.

SPAIN: Win or Win - Spain must beat Germany in Seville to secure their place in the semi-finals of the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals. Luis Enrique back Sergio Ramos to bounce back and the Real Madrid star confirms he will continue to take penalties for La Roja.