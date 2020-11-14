Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain draw in Switzerland ahead of crunch Germany showdown in Seville

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: We Have To Win Against Germany - Sergio Ramos missed two penalties as substitute Gerard Moreno secured a late 1-1 draw away at Switzerland in UEFA Nations League action. Luis Enrique's side must now win against Germany in Seville in midweek to secure a place in next year's finals. Enrique also confirmed Ramos will remain as penalty taker despite hie double error.

