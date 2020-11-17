Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain deliver historic performance in Seville, Ferran Torres scores a hat-trick and La Liga announce salary caps

Today’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS in English!

  • A historic exhibition before Germany!
  • To the Final Four!
  • Spain achieves the biggest ever win over a former World Cup winner
  • Ferran (3), Morata, Rodri and Oyarzabal complete a memorable evening
  • Ramos and Canales pick up injuries
  • Varane falls with France
  • A historic dance
  • Spain give Germany their worst defeat ever in a competitive match to enter into the Final Four
  • Ferran's hat-trick rounded by goals from Morata, Rodri and Oyarzabal to complete a perfect game
  • Barcelona's salary: €273m less
  • New Barca: At the Wanda Metropolitano Fati and Busquets' replacements need to step up - it's the hour of Coutinho and Pjanic
  • Historical beating
  • Spain earns its place in the Final Four of the Nations League
  • It's Germany's worst defeat in 66 years
  • Ferran Torres scores a hat-trick
  • Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales get injured
  • Alaba is Plan B should Ramos leave: He's a free agent in the summer and his agent has said he wants Real Madrid
  • Madrid can spend more than Barca: La Liga establishes salary limits for all of its clubs
