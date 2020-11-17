Today’s Spanish Papers: Spain deliver historic performance in Seville, Ferran Torres scores a hat-trick and La Liga announce salary caps

Today’s headlines from Marca, Mundo Deportivo and Diario AS in English!
- A historic exhibition before Germany!
- To the Final Four!
- Spain achieves the biggest ever win over a former World Cup winner
- Ferran (3), Morata, Rodri and Oyarzabal complete a memorable evening
- Ramos and Canales pick up injuries
- Varane falls with France
- Ferran's hat-trick rounded by goals from Morata, Rodri and Oyarzabal to complete a perfect game
- Barcelona's salary: €273m less
- New Barca: At the Wanda Metropolitano Fati and Busquets' replacements need to step up - it's the hour of Coutinho and Pjanic
- Alaba is Plan B should Ramos leave: He's a free agent in the summer and his agent has said he wants Real Madrid
- Madrid can spend more than Barca: La Liga establishes salary limits for all of its clubs