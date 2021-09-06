Today’s Spanish Papers: Soler the key man for Spain, Real Madrid set for Bernabeu return and Laporta backs Koeman

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Soler is a No.10 with the soul of a No.9 - The Valencia star has averaged a goal a game for both club and country so far this season. The midfielder netted three from three with Los Che before the international break before two in two on Spain duty.

REAL MADRID: Bernabeu wears the Green - Yesterday saw the installation of a new pitch at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will play their first home game of the season back in the Spanish capital this weekend as Carlo Ancelotti's side host Celta Vigo on Sunday.