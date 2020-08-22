Today’s Spanish Papers: Sevilla secure Europa League title and Lionel Messi exit rumours continue

Saturday’s front page headlines from Mara, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SEVILLA 6: A huge win for Sevilla against Inter Milan secures a sixth UEFA Cup/Europa League title. The Andalucian club extend their reign as the most successful club in the history of both versions of the competitions, with memorable wins in Eindhoven in 2006, Glasgow in 2007, Turin in 2014, in Warsaw in 2015, in Basel in 2016 and now in Cologne in 2020.

SEVILLA: Sevilla League - Two goals for Luuk De Jong, and an outrageous winner from Diego Carlos, secured a sixth UEFA Cup/Europa League title for Sevilla on the back of Julen Lopetegui's tough season at the club. Club captain Jesus Navas paid tribute to Jose Reyes and Antonio Puertas following the win.