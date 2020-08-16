Today’s Spanish Papers: Sevilla reach Europa League final and Barcelona eye Neymar and Griezmann swap deal

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

SEVILLA: Spanish Pride - Sevilla prove to be indestructible in the Europa League, with their sixth final in the history of the competition (and its predecessor the UEFA Cup). Julen Lopetegui's side weathered a second half storm in their 2-1 semi-final win over Manchester United, with keeper Bono the key man in Lisbon.

SEVILLA: One More Step for the Sixth - Five time Europa League/UEFA Cup winners Sevilla will face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in their sixth final. Goals from Suso and Luuk De Jong secured a semi final win over Manchester United, with keeper Bono man of the match against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.