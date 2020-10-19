Today’s Spanish Papers: Sergio Ramos to face Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona kick off Champions League campaign

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Sergio Faces - Sergio Ramos wants to win his fitness race to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. The Los Blancos skipper suffered a knee injury in last weekend's La Liga defeat against Cadiz but he is confident of being fit in time for their first European game of 2020/21.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Harder Still - Sevilla and Barcelona kick off their Champions League campaigns against Chelsea and Ferencvaros respectively. Julen Lopetegui's side face big spending Chelsea without key defender Jules Kounde. Ronald Koeman claims he is pleased with Lionel Messi's performances but they could be better.