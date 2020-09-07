Today’s Spanish Papers: Sergio Ramos’ impressive goal record and Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona training

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: Sergio Ramos The False Nine - Ramos netted 16 goals in 2019-20, 13 with Real Madrid and 3 with Spain and 11 and 7 respectively in 2018-19. With 34 goals across the last two seasons, Ramos has more goals than Gareth Bale, Rodrigo Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno and Lautaro Martinez.

BARCELONA: Messi Year 17 - Lionel Messi puts behind his crisis at Barcelona and returns to preseason training, 17 years after his La Blaugrana debut. He passed a PCR test on Sunday and was the first player to arrive at training on Monday morning, but trained alone as a precaution.