Today’s Spanish Papers: Sergio Busquets’ positive Covid-19 test throws Spain’s Euro 2020 plans into doubt and Barcelona plan key summer sales

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: This does not start well - Spain's plans for Euro 2020 have been hit following a positive Covid-19 test for captain Sergio Busquets, The Barcelona man tested positive for the virus and the rest of the squad will spend the remainder of their warm p for the competition in isolation as a result. The RFEF have confirmed plans to play an U21 team against Lithuania in their final friendly game.

