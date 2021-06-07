Today’s Spanish Papers: Sergio Busquets’ positive Covid-19 test throws Spain’s Euro 2020 plans into doubt and Barcelona plan key summer sales

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

SPAIN: This does not start well - Spain's plans for Euro 2020 have been hit following a positive Covid-19 test for captain Sergio Busquets, The Barcelona man tested positive for the virus and the rest of the squad will spend the remainder of their warm p for the competition in isolation as a result. The RFEF have confirmed plans to play an U21 team against Lithuania in their final friendly game.
SPAIN: Covid Alarm - Barcelona star Sergio Busquets will leave the squad an enter into self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. Fears grow over more positive tests ahead of the Euro 2020 opener against Sweden with an U21 side set to face Lithuania in friendly action this week.
BARCELONA: Departures and Sales - Barcelona could look to reduce their wage bill with three key sales this summer. Sergi Roberto, Junior Firpo, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are possible exits but Ronald Koeman could offload Jordi Alba for the right price.
