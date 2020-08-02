Today’s Spanish Papers: Selection dilemmas for Zinedine Zidane ahead of Manchester City tie and Quique Setien confirms his side to face Napoli

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Europe are anticipation for the Duel of Kings - Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane are born winners with 21 major titles between them in the last five years. Real Madrid and Manchester City face off next week for a place in the Champions League quarter finals.
REAL MADRID: Three Men for one position - Federico Valverde, Isco and Marco Asensio are battling for one starting place in their Champions League tie away at Manchester City next week.
BARCELONA: The Xi for Naples - Barcelona boss Quique Setien has already decided his starting team for their Champions League clash with Napoli. Antoine Griezmann has recovered from injury in time to be included as part of a three man attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, with Sergi Roberto, Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie De Jong in midfield. Marc Ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba are set to complete the starting XI against Gennaro Gattuso's side next week.