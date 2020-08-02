Today’s Spanish Papers: Selection dilemmas for Zinedine Zidane ahead of Manchester City tie and Quique Setien confirms his side to face Napoli

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Europe are anticipation for the Duel of Kings - Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane are born winners with 21 major titles between them in the last five years. Real Madrid and Manchester City face off next week for a place in the Champions League quarter finals.

REAL MADRID: Three Men for one position - Federico Valverde, Isco and Marco Asensio are battling for one starting place in their Champions League tie away at Manchester City next week.