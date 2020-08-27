Today’s Spanish Papers say Messi is at war with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid reject Griezmann return

Friday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

The impossible barter - Barcelona offer Antoine Griezmann to Atletico Madrid for Joao Felix, but it is rejected. Bartomeu offers to resign if Messi stays - Leo maintains his decision despite the president's offer Carrasco staying at Atleti - club to agree with Dalian Yifang to extend his stay

Messi goes to war - Ignores Bartomeu's offer of resignation, he insists on leaving as a free agent, City offer Eric Garcia and Gabriel Jesus as a barter, PSG interested in the legal situation before entering the ring CSD say Segunda will stay at 22 teams - games decided on Monday Modric does not give up on renewing - contract expires in 2021