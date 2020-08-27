Today’s Spanish Papers say Man City are favourites for Barcelona star Messi and Everton will sign Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez

Thursday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & Diario Sport, in English!

City take advantage - Now we talk about "Mexit" as Messi talks to the English club with a three-year offer but the operation is different. Inter continue to be in the background for the player. Barcelona will not give up fighting for his stay and he will be at training on Monday. Opposition presents a censure against president Bartomeu. Everton about to sign James - while Sevilla look to Madrid's Oscar to replace Banega

Barcelona challenge Messi - the club are willing to fight until the end to keep hold of the star, they will only accept his exit for a high fee and Bartomeu wants the player to explain his motives to the fans. Everton interest in James - Toffees offer him a three-year deal and Madrid prioritise his exit - the club are willing to fight until the end to keep hold of the star, they will only accept his exit for a high fee and Bartomeu wants the player to explain his motives to the fans.- Toffees offer him a three-year deal and Madrid prioritise his exit