Today’s Spanish Papers: Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona fire sale with Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic all set to leave

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

BARCELONA: Clean up at Barcelona - Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti have all been told over the phone by new boss Ronald Koeman they are no longer needed at the club. Suarez's situation is particularly tricky due to his on and off field relationship with Lionel Messi.

