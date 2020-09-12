Today’s Spanish Papers: Ronald Koeman picks up first Barcelona win and Luka Jovic set for Real Madrid return in 2020-21

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario Sport and Diario AS, in English.

REAL MADRID: Jovic Steps Forward - In the absences of new signings at Real Madrid this summer, Los Blancos want the Serbian international to play a role this season. Zinedine Zidane is also expected to keep hold of Eder Militao this summer.

BARCELONA: Koeman debuts with a victory and Messi smiles again - Barcelona picked up their first win of preseason with a 3-1 victory over Gimnastic di Tarragona, with Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann all scoring. Koeman reiterated after the game that Messi remains a key player for the club ahead of the coming season.