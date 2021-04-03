Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Sociedad secure first Copa del Rey title since 1987

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

COPA DEL REY: The Dream Is Made Real - Real Sociedad secured a first Copa del Rey title in 34 years with a 1-0 win over local rivals Athletic Bilbao. Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty sealed the win in the delayed 2020 final and they will defend their title in the 2021 final against Barcelona on April 17. ATLETICO MADRID: La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid face a character test as they head to Sevilla tonight on the back of Real Madrid beating Eibar 2-0.

