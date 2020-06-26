Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid’s untouchables, Zidane’s systems and Riqui Puig’s moment at Barcelona

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS & El Mundo Deportivo, in English!

Zidane expands his style - the Frenchman now switches between four different formations at Real Madrid, including the latest - a 4-2-3-1 deployed against Real Mallorca this week Barcelona - the objective is clear: either win, or win - Balaidos will provide a tough test for Quique Setien's side Atletico Madrid are sprinting towards the Champions League - look for fourth successive win as they take on Alaves

Untouchables - Five players at Real Madrid are at the core of their recent run of good results and will maintain their place in the team - Sergio Ramos, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema. Arthur, on the verge of leaving Barcelona, travels with team to Vigo Simeone to rotate for Atletico Madrid ahead of Barcelona game