Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid’s BBH gear up for Levante and Memphis rescues a point at Athletic Bilbao

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Diario Sport, in English.

REAL MADRID: Carlo Inventions - With no movement in the transfer market this summer Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to source alternatives within his squad. Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will continue to partner Karim Benzema in attack with Ancelotti hinting Marco Asensio is happy in his new central role.

REAL MADRID: The BBH are back on the scene - Bale, Benzema and Hazard will again start together at Levante this weekend after turning in an impressive combined performance against Alaves last time out. Jose Luis Morales will be the key threat from the hosts with Isco and Asensio battling to replace the injured Luka Modric.