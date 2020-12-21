Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid win at Eibar and Lionel Messi looks set to break Pele’s one club goal record

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Champions Are Back - Real Madrid secure a 3-1 win away at rival Eibar. The victory is their fourth successive in La Liga action as key man Karim Benzema provides a goal and two assists at the Estadio Iprura. ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid are preparing to open talks to extend manager Diego Simeone's contract beyond 2022.

