Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid Femeninos derby, Mo Salah open to La Liga move and Lionel Messi closes in on Pele’s record

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID V ATLETICO MADRID: The 'Other' Derby - Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid's female teams face off in league action this weekend with the former play host to a historic clash at Valdebebas. Real Madrid could end the weekend at the top of the table with Atletico aiming for a change in the dynamic of the title race.
REAL MADRID/BARCELONA: Real Madrid or Barcelona....who knows? Liverpool superstar Mo Salah tells an exclusive interview with Diario AS that he is unsure how long he will remain at Liverpool. The Egyptian international claims he has no ill feeling towards Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos but confirms he wants revenge for their defeats to Atletico Madrid.  
BARCELONA: For The Third - Barcelona will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in La Liga with a big game against Valencia. Lionel Messi will also be aiming to close in on Pele's one club goal scoring record before the end of 2020.
