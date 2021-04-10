Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid top La Liga overnight with 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

EL CLASICO: Real Madrid arms the cue - Real Madrid move to the top of La Liga overnight thanks to a vital 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos' goals secured the victory, despite Oscar Mingueza's late strike, with Lucas Vazquez taken off injured and Casemiro red carded.

EL CLASICO: Epic Leader - Real Madrid beat Barcelona on a rain soaked night in the Spanish capital with La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman left frustrated as VAR denied them a late penalty. ATLETICO MADRID: Atletico Madrid will be aiming to retake top spot tonight against Real Betis. Diego Simeone will be without suspended pair Luis Suarez and Marcos Llorente but Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco are back.