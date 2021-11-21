Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid top La Liga as Barcelona gear up for Benfica test

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Exhibition - Real Madrid thrash Granada with a 4-1 win to move clear at the top of La Liga by a point over Real Sociedad. Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr and Casemiro were the outstanding stars for Carlo Ancelotti as Los Blancos racked up four different scores for the first time in a game this season.

