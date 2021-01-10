Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid to stay in Pamplona ahead of Supercopa clash in Malaga and Antoine Griezmann is ‘reborn’ in 2021

Monday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: The Never Ending Journey - The worsening snow storms in Spain force Real Madrid to stay on in Pamplona and they will travel directly to Malaga for their Spanish Supercopa clash with Athletic Club next week. The could potentially stay in Malaga after the semi final depending on the evolving weather situation.

REAL MADRID: No Dynamite for the Supercopa - After registering just one shot on target in their 0-0 La Liga draw at Osasuna this weekend Los Blancos hitman faces a fourth successive game without scoring ahead of their midweek Spanish Supercopa clash with Athletic Club.