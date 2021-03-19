Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid to face old foes Liverpool, Joan Laporta’s new Barcelona board and Neymar’s return

Saturday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: 'This team wants more' - Real Madrid face a high stakes Champions League quarter final showdown with Liverpool. Their 2017 final meeting is the ultimate scene setter for this one, however, Los Blancos may not be permitted to host the first leg in Madrid due to Covid-19 restrictions.

REAL MADRID: A duel of 19 Champions - Real Madrid face Liverpool in a blockbuster Champions League quarter final with two of the most successful clubs in the history of the competition. Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester City are amongst the most likely finalists for Zinedine Zidane's side.