Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid target Tchouameni, Benzema tipped for Ballon d’Or win and Barcelona eye Kessie

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Tchouameni....Objective of Madrid. The French central midfielder is on the radar of Los Blancos ahead of the 2022 window opening. The 21-year-old has been tipped as an ideal replacement for Casemiro with AS Monaco looking to quote €35m for him with growing interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

REAL MADRID: Benzema....in the fight for the Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema is in the group of favourites to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or after turning in a match winning display in France's 2-1 UEFA Nations League final win over Spain. In outstanding season for Real Madrid he netted 34 goals and laid on 15 assists.