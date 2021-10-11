Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid target Tchouameni, Benzema tipped for Ballon d’Or win and Barcelona eye Kessie

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.
REAL MADRID: Tchouameni....Objective of Madrid. The French central midfielder is on the radar of Los Blancos ahead of the 2022 window opening. The 21-year-old has been tipped as an ideal replacement for Casemiro with AS Monaco looking to quote €35m for him with growing interest from Juventus and Chelsea.
REAL MADRID: Benzema....in the fight for the Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema is in the group of favourites to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or after turning in a match winning display in France's 2-1 UEFA Nations League final win over Spain. In outstanding season for Real Madrid he netted 34 goals and laid on 15 assists.
BARCELONA: Kessie is under the radar. Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie is on Barcelona's radar as contract extension talks with AC Milan continue to stall. Borussia Monchengladbach star Dennis Zakaria is another options for La Blaugrana as the club target midfield reinforcements as part of a future transfer strategy.