Today’s Spanish Papers: Real Madrid target Haaland, Spain face Ukraine in front of fans and Barcelona January targets

Tuesday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English.

REAL MADRID: Haaland if Mbappe does not come - PSG star Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid's first choice transfer option but Zinedine Zidane is open to an alternative move but a bid for Erling Haaland would be a move affordable reasonable option if a move cannot be completed.

SPAIN: Spain UEFA Nations League clash with Ukraine will be played in front of 15,000 home fans in Kiev as part of a move towards bringing fans back into football stadiums.